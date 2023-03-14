Expand / Collapse search
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis contacted her dog walker first after receiving Academy Award

Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar for her role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Jamie Lee Curtis discusses giving back to her community Video

Jamie Lee Curtis discusses giving back to her community

Jamie Lee Curtis was honored with the 2022 Hollywood Icon Award at the Cedars-Sinai Women's Guild fundraiser gala, and talked about the importance of giving back.

After Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar, she contacted her dog walker before anyone else.

During an emotional interview on "Today," the 64-year-old actress explained the reason why she reached out to her dog walker first.

"I didn’t call anybody, you’re going to laugh… I didn’t call because I find it rude to be on your phone in the award ceremony, I find it rude to be on your phone anywhere," Curtis noted during her appearance.

"What I did is, I realized since we won, I wasn’t going to be home right away… I was literally texting my friend, who helps me walk Runi when I’m not around, to find out if she could come back that night to let Runi out for an hour because I was worried Runi would be home alone," she explained, referring to her terrier-poodle dog. 

After winning her first Oscar, Jamie Lee Curtis contacted her dog walker before anyone else.

After winning her first Oscar, Jamie Lee Curtis contacted her dog walker before anyone else. (Instagram)

Curtis took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, Daniel Kwan, Stephanie Hsu, and Daniel Scheinert celebrate the best picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, Daniel Kwan, Stephanie Hsu, and Daniel Scheinert celebrate the best picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Getty Images)

The "Scream" actress watched her Academy Awards acceptance speech for the first time on "Today," and wiped away tears during the emotional interview.

She continued to show off her prized Oscar trophy and said, in support of her daughter Ruby, the award is identified as a "they/them."

Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Getty Images)

Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest share two daughters, Ruby and Annie. 

Ruby came out as trans in 2020 and married her partner Kynthia in May 2022. 

Jamie Lee Curtis and husband Christopher Guest share two daughters Ruby and Annie. Ruby came out as trans in 2020 and married her partner Kynthia in May 2022.

Jamie Lee Curtis and husband Christopher Guest share two daughters Ruby and Annie. Ruby came out as trans in 2020 and married her partner Kynthia in May 2022. (Getty Images)

"In my life, I never thought in a million years, that I would have these couple days, and I'm very, very moved by the whole thing," Curtis told the outlet. 

The Oscar winner reflected on her speech and how she thanked her parents for their unconditional support in her acting career.

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on her Oscar speech and explained how both of her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, were nominated for Oscars but never won one.

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on her Oscar speech and explained how both of her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, were nominated for Oscars but never won one. (Getty Images)

"They’ve been my beautiful shadow my whole life," she remarked.

"They walked in a room before I did anytime, anywhere and I’ve always accepted it with the grace, I tried to."

She went on to say that both of her parents were nominated for Oscars and never won one. 

The "Freaky Friday" star also revealed she did not stay out late after the Academy Award ceremony. 

Jamie Lee Curtis holding her award for best supporting actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball.

Jamie Lee Curtis holding her award for best supporting actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 95th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball. (Getty Images)

"No, no, no I did not," Curtis admitted. 

She showed off the name plate on her shiny Oscar and added, "You only get that if you go to The Ball."

"I went to The Ball, they screwed on my beautiful little nameplate… and then mommy said to daddy, ‘Let’s go’ and we were gone… then I was home."

Ahead of the Academy Awards, Curtis appeared at the Film Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month, where she told the Hollywood Reporter that the Oscars nominees' dinner was being held at a time that was too late for her. 

The actress shared that the event was set to begin at 7:30 p.m., which just didn't work for her.

"Why? Because mommy goes to bed early," she said of her absence. "'Cause 7:30 is going to be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There's nothing good happening with me after 9 o'clock. Nothing. Zero!"

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

