Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis contacted her dog walker first after receiving Academy Award

After Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar, she contacted her dog walker before anyone else.

During an emotional interview on "Today," the 64-year-old actress explained the reason why she reached out to her dog walker first.

"I didn’t call anybody, you’re going to laugh… I didn’t call because I find it rude to be on your phone in the award ceremony, I find it rude to be on your phone anywhere," Curtis noted during her appearance.

"What I did is, I realized since we won, I wasn’t going to be home right away… I was literally texting my friend, who helps me walk Runi when I’m not around, to find out if she could come back that night to let Runi out for an hour because I was worried Runi would be home alone," she explained, referring to her terrier-poodle dog.

Curtis took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The "Scream" actress watched her Academy Awards acceptance speech for the first time on "Today," and wiped away tears during the emotional interview.

She continued to show off her prized Oscar trophy and said, in support of her daughter Ruby, the award is identified as a "they/them."

Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest share two daughters, Ruby and Annie.

Ruby came out as trans in 2020 and married her partner Kynthia in May 2022.

"In my life, I never thought in a million years, that I would have these couple days, and I'm very, very moved by the whole thing," Curtis told the outlet.

The Oscar winner reflected on her speech and how she thanked her parents for their unconditional support in her acting career.

"They’ve been my beautiful shadow my whole life," she remarked.

"They walked in a room before I did anytime, anywhere and I’ve always accepted it with the grace, I tried to."

She went on to say that both of her parents were nominated for Oscars and never won one.

The "Freaky Friday" star also revealed she did not stay out late after the Academy Award ceremony.

"No, no, no I did not," Curtis admitted.

She showed off the name plate on her shiny Oscar and added, "You only get that if you go to The Ball."

"I went to The Ball, they screwed on my beautiful little nameplate… and then mommy said to daddy, ‘Let’s go’ and we were gone… then I was home."

Ahead of the Academy Awards, Curtis appeared at the Film Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month, where she told the Hollywood Reporter that the Oscars nominees' dinner was being held at a time that was too late for her.

The actress shared that the event was set to begin at 7:30 p.m., which just didn't work for her.

"Why? Because mommy goes to bed early," she said of her absence. "'Cause 7:30 is going to be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There's nothing good happening with me after 9 o'clock. Nothing. Zero!"