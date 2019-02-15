Oscars to be awarded ‘without edits, in our traditional format,’ Academy says

The Academy Awards on Friday announced that they would be scrapping their plan to award a handful of Oscars during the show’s commercial breaks.

“Nine days until the showtime, still tweaking the script,” the Academy tweeted.

The reversal concerned when the categories for cinematography, film editing, live action short and makeup and hairstyling would be awarded, they said in a news release.

After receiving “feedback” from Academy membership, it was decided that all Oscars “will be presented without edits, in our traditional format.”

The Academy received heat following their announcement earlier this week that the winning speeches for those four categories would instead be aired in a condensed, taped segment during the broadcast.

The American Society of Cinematographers also issued an open-letter that slammed the academy's plans as an insult to cinema.

"When the recognition of those responsible for the creation of outstanding cinema is being diminished by the very institution whose purpose it is to protect it, then we are no longer upholding the spirit of the academy's promise to celebrate film as a collaborative art form," the letter read.

The 91st Academy Awards is set to air on February 24.

