Oprah denies Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tell-all interview over Megxit: report

Oprah Winfrey was quick to shut down rumors that she advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about their royal departure before the couple made their shocking announcement. Now, the media mogul is defending herself once again — this time with a denial that she's already planned a sit-down interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to Buzzfeed News, Winfrey's team shot down the rumors on Monday that an interview was in the works.

WHAT LED TO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL DEPARTURE

Nicole Nichols, chief spokesperson of the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), told the outlet that Oprah was simply "not in discussion for an interview" with the couple.

A rep for Winfrey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their decision to become part-time royals and split their time between the U.K. and North America, aides at Buckingham Palace scrambled to release a statement, in which they claimed the couple's desire would "take time to work through."

BUCKINGHAM PALACE RESPONDS TO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S EXIT: 'THESE ARE COMPLICATED ISSUES'

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement of her own and revealed the royal family met to discuss the couple's massive departure.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the reigning monarch shared in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the 93-year-old continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL EXIT DONE WITHOUT MY HELP, OPRAH WINFREY CLAIMS

Earlier this week Winfrey, 65, was dragged into the couple's narrative after reports claimed she helped them make the big decision to break free from the royal family.

"Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what's best for them," Winfrey said in a denial to People. "I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winfrey was one of the world's biggest stars to attend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials in May 2018.