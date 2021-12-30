Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share snapshots of their 'adora-bao' son Malcolm Hiệp

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are enjoying parenthood.

The couple took to their Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a pair of silly images of Mulaney with their son. In the first pic, Mulaney is seen putting their little one in a bun steamer.

"Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe," Munn captioned the pic along with a dancing dumpling emoji (via People magazine).

In a second close-up photo, Munn called the couple's son, who was born last month, "adora-bao." The 41-year-old actress also recently shared the first photo of her and Mulaney's baby.

JOHN MULANEY AND OLIVIA MUNN'S ROMANCE TIMELINE IS BEING QUESTIONED

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn. "Happy Holidays."

Mulaney, 39, shared a photo of Malcolm on social media as well.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet," the comedian wrote. "I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

JOHN MULANEY CONFIRMS OLIVIA MUNN IS PREGNANT, COUPLE IS EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER

Munn opened up about how she was feeling as she prepared for motherhood in an interview with Access Daily published in September.

"I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up," Munn told the outlet at the time.

"I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force."

Mulaney confirmed the pregnancy during an episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." The former "Saturday Night Live" writer opened up about his whirlwind romance with Munn and the support she's given him on his road to recovery from addiction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked-up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible. She's kind of held my hand through that hell and we are having a baby together," Mulaney said.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report