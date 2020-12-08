Olivia Jade Giannulli focusing on 'her own life' amid parents' prison time: report

Olivia Jade Giannulli's life is looking a little different these days.

A College Admissions Scandal famously sent her parents -- designer Mossimo Giannulli and "Full House" alum Lori Loughlin -- to prison.

During Tuesday's episode of Facebook's "Red Table Talk," the 21-year-old broke her silence on the subject and admitted to her privilege in the matter.

While the holiday season will be different in years past for Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose, the young star is reportedly taking time to reflect and grow while her family is apart.

"It's going to be an even harder Christmas, but it's also time that she can focus on her own life," a source close to the family told People magazine. "The girls can't rely on their parents to 'fix' things anymore."

The alone time isn't "easy" for the girls, the insider said, but "needed."

"Changes have to happen within, and the girls are using this time on their own to figure out how to make their lives more meaningful," they added.

According to the source, Olivia Jade is looking forward to someday resuming her gig as an internet personality.

"Beauty and fashion remain huge passions for her, and it's what she wants to do in life," they said. "She'll go back to her YouTube channel but do it in a more meaningful way."

Reps for the Giannulli family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Loughlin, 56, began her two-month prison sentence on Oct. 30 while Giannulli's five-month sentence began on Nov. 19.

While she may not be around her parents, Olivia Jade is receiving vocal support from another source.

After her appearance on "Red Table Talk," the YouTuber's boyfriend, model Jackson Guthy, shared a clip from the show on his Instagram story.

"Very proud of you!" he wrote alongside the video, also adding three red heart emojis.