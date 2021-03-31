Olivia Jade Giannulli is all 'smiles for a sunny day' in teeny tiny bikini

Olivia Jade Giannulli isn't letting her parents' scandal keep her from showing some skin.

The 21-year-old social media star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pair of photos of herself wearing a white, barely-there bikini.

As she posed against a dark grey wall, Giannulli wore her hair in an updo with a white headband patterned with a purple and gold design and colorful bracelets.

In one photo, she stood sideways while meekly peeking over her shoulder, while she showed off her toned abs in the second, head-on shot.

OLIVIA JADE GIANNULLI RECALLS BEING 'PUBLICLY SHAMED' FOR LORI LOUGHLIN, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI'S SCANDAL

"Smiles for a sunny day in sweet sweet LA," she captioned the post. She added a fairy and white heart emoji to the caption as well.

Giannulli received an outpouring of praise from her fans in the comments of the post.

"You are the most beautiful," said one.

"YOU ARE AMAZING," gushed another.

A third added: "SO BEAUTIFUL."

Yet another wrote, "I’m obsessed with you."

OLIVIA JADE RESPONDS TO COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL COMMENT IN TIKTOK VIDEO

The young star has strutted her stuff in a bikini, as she showed off in a similar manner in another Instagram post on March 13.

This time, the star posed against a concrete wall as she donned white shorts, a yellow bikini top, matching heels, a white crop top cover-up and a black baseball cap reading "summerland."

"Itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka dot bikini," the caption read. "(minus the polka dot)."

More recently, the star shared a TikTok while soaking up some sun outdoors and discussed being "publicly shamed," presumably over her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The young star recalled a conversation with "a very inspirational woman."

"We were talking about ... being publicly shamed and I was like, 'Well my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not going to start to compare it to yours," she said. "She looked at me and she said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning 30. We're both still drowning.'"