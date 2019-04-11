NYC weatherman Chris Cimino drops F-bomb on live TV

He must have had his head in the clouds.

An NBC-New York weatherman dropped an F-bomb on live TV Thursday morning.

Morning meteorologist Chris Cimino didn’t realize his mic was still hot when the “Today” show’s Al Roker cut to him for the Big Apple forecast.

“It’s just a weird f—ing thing, it’s just strange,” Cimino can be heard saying around 8:17 a.m.

“Um, but I think if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have allowed myself,” he went on, before his mic was abruptly cut off.

Things went silent for the next 20 seconds, and a 10-day forecast graphic was displayed on screen, before suddenly cutting back to Roker and the “Today” roundtable.

Stunned viewers called Cimino out on the slip.

“Who else was listening today when Chris Cimino dropped an ‘F’ bomb at 8:16!!!! He missed his cue to do the weather but was heard making a non weather related comment,” KimGBrooklyn tweeted around 9 a.m.

“Did I imagine it or did Chris Cimino accidentally drop the F bomb? #YourMicisHot,” JDocMartin tweeted about 15 minutes after the slip.

“Chris Cimino please remember that you are on the AIR LIVE… ‘ So F$#%& Weird’ is not acceptable when my 6 year is setting next to me watching the news…,” Renny Hurst tweeted.

A spokesman for the news channel said the slip “was inappropriate, unacceptable and has been addressed. We apologize to our viewers.”

