Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Noah Centineo recalls first acting roles and instant fame after 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'

Centineo recently was in 'Black Adam' and is in the Netflix series 'The Recruit'

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Lana Condor, Noah Centineo return to Netflix with 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Video

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo return to Netflix with 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'

FOX News' Ashley Dvorkin is joined by the stars to discuss the final installment of the hit romantic trilogy.

Noah Centineo saw immediate fame after the 2018 movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," but he struggled to book roles in his early acting days. 

The actor spoke with People about being a young actor in Hollywood and about his newer roles.

"I was paying my dues, meeting casting directors and putting my head down, but I wasn't booking," Centineo told the outlet.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor both star in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" franchise.

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor both star in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" franchise. (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

NOAH CENTINEO REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LINE FROM ‘TO ALL THE BOYS 2’ 

The actor touched upon the struggles he faced with drugs and alcohol during this time in his life.

"It was easy to get caught up in the scene," Centineo said.

One of Centineo's earliest roles was playing Dallas in a handful of episodes on the Disney Channel show "Austin & Ally" starring Ross Lynch and Laura Marano. In 2015, he replaced Jake T. Austin to play Jesus on "The Fosters." After starting his role on this show, he began to change his habits.

‘TO ALL THE BOYS 2’ STAR LANA CONDOR REFLECTS ON SAYING GOODBYE TO HER CHARACTER 

Noah Centineo played Jesus Foster on "The Fosters" from season three to five.

Noah Centineo played Jesus Foster on "The Fosters" from season three to five. (Craig Sjodin/Freeform via Getty Images)

"The money started to come in, and I was with people who had a lot more responsibility, who were taking the craft more seriously than my former network of people," he says. "The old lifestyle just wasn't for me anymore, so I turned away from it."

In 2018, Centineo landed the role of heartthrob Peter in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" with Lana Condor, which launched the young actor's career. 

"To be able to be a part of something that impactful, that was rare," Centineo said of the movie. "I was so blessed that the world loved it, too. It was a really special experience," he told the outlet. Centineo played Peter in the movie's 2020 sequel, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" and the 2021 movie "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."

Noah Centineo was recently in the movie "Black Adam" with Dwayne Johnson.

Noah Centineo was recently in the movie "Black Adam" with Dwayne Johnson. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

After being part of the three rom-coms, Centineo has entered a new phase of his career, which includes adding more action movies to his resume. He was in the 2022 movie "Black Adam" with Dwayne Johnson and is playing a lawyer in the upcoming Netflix series "The Recruit."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending