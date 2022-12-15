Noah Centineo recalls first acting roles and instant fame after 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'

Noah Centineo saw immediate fame after the 2018 movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," but he struggled to book roles in his early acting days.

The actor spoke with People about being a young actor in Hollywood and about his newer roles.

"I was paying my dues, meeting casting directors and putting my head down, but I wasn't booking," Centineo told the outlet.

The actor touched upon the struggles he faced with drugs and alcohol during this time in his life.

"It was easy to get caught up in the scene," Centineo said.

One of Centineo's earliest roles was playing Dallas in a handful of episodes on the Disney Channel show "Austin & Ally" starring Ross Lynch and Laura Marano. In 2015, he replaced Jake T. Austin to play Jesus on "The Fosters." After starting his role on this show, he began to change his habits.

"The money started to come in, and I was with people who had a lot more responsibility, who were taking the craft more seriously than my former network of people," he says. "The old lifestyle just wasn't for me anymore, so I turned away from it."

In 2018, Centineo landed the role of heartthrob Peter in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" with Lana Condor, which launched the young actor's career.

"To be able to be a part of something that impactful, that was rare," Centineo said of the movie. "I was so blessed that the world loved it, too. It was a really special experience," he told the outlet. Centineo played Peter in the movie's 2020 sequel, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" and the 2021 movie "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."

After being part of the three rom-coms, Centineo has entered a new phase of his career, which includes adding more action movies to his resume. He was in the 2022 movie "Black Adam" with Dwayne Johnson and is playing a lawyer in the upcoming Netflix series "The Recruit."