Moviegoers flock to free speech doc ‘No Safe Spaces’ despite panning from mainstream critics

Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager’s film, "No Safe Spaces," has been praised by audiences, but professional critics don't seem as enthusiastic about the documentary that explores the ongoing threat to the First Amendment.

As of Monday morning, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes indicated that only 45 percent of critics praised “No Safe Spaces,” compared to a whopping 99 percent of paying customers who celebrated the film.

DENNIS PRAGER: 'NO SAFE SPACES' SHOWS THE LEFT AS 'A PURELY DESTRUCTIVE FORCE'

The documentary, which Prager has called a "wake-up call" to the American people, focuses on free speech being trampled on to satisfy political agendas.

Critics have described the film as “a conservative ‘free speech’ circle smirk,” “long-winded,” “obnoxious” and “paranoid whining.” However, verified audience members who aren’t paid to write reviews appear to love it.

“Refreshing to see a pro American movie. Brings the essence of what America was once about, freedom and equality which is now disappearing rapidly,” one member of the audience wrote. Another added: “It told exactly what is happening right now in our country!”

“No Safe Spaces” features commentary from a variety of Hollywood actors, scholars, academics, political figures, and media members across the political spectrum, including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West, and Tim Allen.

DENNIS PRAGER ON WHY NEW FILM 'NO SAFE SPACES' IS UNFAIRLY RATE

Donald Trump Jr. praised the film, too, and even suggested that Carolla and Prager could fix ongoing issues in California.

“I think the best way to fight back would be to have you and Adam run for governor and lieutenant governor of the People’s Republic of California,” Trump Jr. told Prager on his radio show last week.

“No Safe Spaces” initially opened in Phoenix with the second-highest ever box office gross for a documentary playing on just one screen. "No Safe Spaces," which opened in limited release on Oct. 25, expanded over the weekend to a variety of major cities, including Sacramento, Minneapolis, Fresno, Kansas City and San Antonio.

Now playing in additional markets, the per-screen average was $3,542, up 50 percent compared to the previous weekend, according to the film’s distributor.

"We are grateful for everyone giving us so much support as we take this movie into more theaters across America,” Carolla told Fox news.

“No Safe Spaces” will open nationwide on December 6.