Nipsey Hussle’s longtime girlfriend Lauren London says she’s ‘completely lost’ in emotional tribute

Nipsey Hussle’s longtime girlfriend Lauren London and the rapper's sister Samantha Smith broke their silence days after the 33-year-old artist was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

London shared several photos of her and the rapper along with their 2-year-old son Kross and other family members on her Instagram on Tuesday. This is the first time the 34-year-old actress shared of photo of the couple’s son.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul....,” London wrote in an emotional tribute. “I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Hussle, whose real name is Emias Asghadom, and London dated for five years and both have children from previous relationships. London is the mother to son Cameron Carter with rapper Lil Wayne. Hussle also has a daughter Emani Asghedom.

The couple’s romance began in 2013 when London, who is best known for her role in the 2006 movie “ATL,” reached out to buy Hussle’s new mixtape, which was priced $100 a copy at the time. The couple told GQ last month that they started following each other on Instagram and began direct messaging each other.

NIPSEY HUSSLE, GRAMMY-NOMINATED RAPPER, SHOT DEAD IN LOS ANGELES

Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, also paid tribute to the rapper in a lengthy Instagram post early Wednesday.

“You are my heart. You are my strength my wisdom my joy my balance. You are my Superhero. Invincible to me," she wrote. “I feel so safe with you. I feel so covered and protected."

"Imperfections do not exist with you because you are flawless. I need you I need you please let me hold you again. You are my baby. To the world you are the strongest man and to me you are the most vulnerable innocent child," she added. “Your heart is pure they don’t know you like we know you. Your love is expansive. Talk to me again. You’ve taught me so much. You hold me down through everything.”

She concluded the post by saying, "I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too."

SUSPECT IN NIPSEY HUSSLE SHOOTING DEATH ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

London and Smith's tributes to the late rapper came the same day Los Angeles police announced they arrested Eric Holder, the 29-year-old alleged gunman who fatally shot Hussle.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was outside of his retail store in a South Los Angeles strip mall when Holder allegedly opened fire, killing Hussle and wounding two others. Police said Hussle and Holder, a gang member, knew each other and had some kind of personal dispute hours before the killing. It’s unclear how they knew each other, but police said the shooting was not gang-related.

Holder is expected to be charged with Hussle’s murder and to appear in court later this week.