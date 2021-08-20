Nicole Kidman wishes she had more kids but 'wasn't given that choice': 'I would've loved 10 kids'

Nicole Kidman is opening up about how she really wanted to have a bigger family, but "wasn't given that choice."

The 54-year-old actress spoke about motherhood during an interview published Friday by Marie Claire Australia.

"I wish I’d had more children, but I wasn’t given that choice," Kidman said. "I would’ve loved 10 kids."

"[It's] OK because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12," she also told the outlet. "I love mothering, I love kids: they’re quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

The "Nine Perfect Strangers" star opened up about a miscarriage she had while she was married to Tom Cruise. Kidman experienced an ectopic pregnancy followed by a miscarriage in her early 20s.

"I know the yearning,' the actress told Tatler magazine back in 2018. "That yearning. It’s a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That’s massive grief to certain women."

Kidman and Cruise went on to adopt their children Isabella and Connor. The couple eventually divorced in 2001, around the time when Kidman suffered the miscarriage. Kidman is now married to Keith Urban. The pair share two daughters together.

Earlier this week, Kidman made headlines after it was revealed she was being exempt from Hong Kong's coronavirus quarantine rules, much to the dismay of some locals. Hong Kong’s government said Thursday that it had granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform "designated professional work."

Kidman is in Hong Kong filming a new Amazon Prime Video series called "Expats."

