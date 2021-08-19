Nicole Kidman prompts criticism after being exempt from Hong Kong's coronavirus quarantine rules

Nicole Kidman has been granted a coronavirus quarantine exemption in Hong Kong, much to the dismay of some locals.

Hong Kong’s government said Thursday that it has granted a quarantine exemption to an individual to perform "designated professional work" following reports that the 54-year-old did not have to spend time in quarantine when she arrived in the city to film a TV series.

"The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy," the government said in a statement, without identifying the actress by name.

It said people granted such exemptions must comply with disease prevention measures to minimize transmission risks and contact with the public.

‘NINE PERFECT STRANGERS’ STAR NICOLE KIDMAN SAYS HUSBAND KEITH URBAN WON’T JOIN HER ON WELLNESS RETREATS

Kidman, who reportedly flew into Hong Kong from virus-hit Sydney, Australia, was spotted out and about in the city this week. She is here to film a new Amazon Prime Video series called "Expats." Deadline reports that Kidman is also an executive producer on the series through her Blossom Films. It is based on "The Expatriates" book by Janice Y.K. Lee.

Her quarantine exemption comes as Hong Kong tightened entry restrictions, requiring those arriving from high-risk countries such as the U.S. to spend 21 days in quarantine and fully vaccinated travelers from medium-risk countries to spend 14 days starting Friday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So we have HK residents who can’t come back if not vaccinated (and even then with 2-3 weeks quarantine) but Nicole Kidman can just enter like this? It’s disgusting!" wrote one user on Twitter (via Deadline).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city previously allowed travelers from medium-risk countries to stay just seven days in quarantine at designated hotels if they are fully vaccinated and had a positive antibodies test.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.