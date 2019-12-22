Nicole Kidman reunites with 'Boy Erased' co-star Russell Crowe on flight

A year after the release of their film "Boy Erased," stars Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe have reunited -- but not on the screen.

Kidman, 52, shared a photo of herself with Crowe, 55, at Los Angeles International Airport, reminding fans that their friendship goes back much farther than their recent collaboration.

"You never know who you’ll run into on your way home for Christmas," said Kidman in the caption. "30 years of friendship.. and counting @russellcrowe."

The two starred as husband and wife in the Golden Globe-nominated "Boy Erased," a story about a young man whose Baptist parents force him into a gay conversion program.

Crowe shared the same photo online, expressing his excitement to see his pal.

"Hey @qantas thanks for getting me home in time for Christmas out of the craziness that is LAX," he wrote in the caption. "And thanks for the pure gift of sitting me next to one of my favourite people in the universe."

The two were returning to their native Australia for the holidays.