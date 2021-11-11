Fans debate casting Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball after 'Being the Ricardos' trailer drops

Amazon dropped a new trailer for its upcoming film "Being the Ricardos" from Aaron Sorkin starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

After watching the two-plus minute teaser, fans online still appear torn about Kidman's casting as the late comedienne.

"Not buyin Ms. Kidman as Lucille Ball," one person wrote in the YouTube comments section.

"[Kidman] looks and sounds nothing like her but then again Lucy was one of a kind," agreed another fan.

One person tweeted, "Idk how I feel about this Lucille Ball casting cuz she had an incredibly expressive face, and Nicole Kidman doesn’t really have that same facial range."

"I'm still on the fence," reasoned someone else. "It's definitely giving Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, as opposed to Nicole Kidman IS Lucille Ball. But I'ma still watch. It looks good."

Meanwhile, other fans are all in. "Omg this was breathtaking I had doubts with Nicole Kidman as Lucille but this changed my mind," complimented one user.

"I’m not a huge NK fan, but the fact that her looks don’t match exactly does not bother me at all. Javier also looks nothing like Desi, but I can see from this trailer that he captures Desi’s essence anyway, and that’s the most important to me," said another.

"Kidman has already blown me away!" an excited fan wrote.

One person who is fully in support of Kidman portraying Ball is the late TV star's only daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

Arnaz, who has visited the set for two days, praised the "really great performers" who are "extremely classy and first rate" when it came to depicting her parents.

"The two days I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so [Nicole] was playing Lucy in the late ‘30s and mid-‘40s," the 70-year-old told Palm Springs Life in August. "She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different."

"And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different," Arnaz continued. "But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class."

The fellow performer said she’s aware that many of her mother’s fans were surprised that Kidman was cast in the role. However, Arnaz said she wasn’t fazed by the criticism.

"There are no look-alikes," she explained. "I mean, nobody was cast because they look exactly like somebody. They were cast because they’re spectacular performers, actors and they can capture the basic essence of what has been written in this script. And Aaron was adamant about that and thank God. I’m looking forward to seeing the finished product."

The upcoming movie portrays "Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage." It

″I Love Lucy″ starred Desi as bandleader Ricky Ricardo, Ball as his wife Lucy, as well as William Frawley and Vivian Vance as neighbor-landlords Fred and Ethel Mertz. It ran from 1951 to 1961 and is still seen around the world in reruns.

The show was produced at Arnaz and Miss Ball’s Desilu Studios. From that series, the couple developed Desilu into a major TV production company that in its prime produced more than 19 TV programs, including ″The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour,″ ″The Untouchables,″ ″December Bride,″ ″Willy,″ ″Our Miss Brooks,″ ″Make Room for Daddy,″ ″Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse,″ ″The Web″ and shows starring Ray Bolger and George Gobel.

Ball and Desi were married from 1940 until 1960. The patriarch passed away in 1986 at age 68 from lung cancer. Ball died in 1989 at age 77. She suffered a rupture of the aorta after undergoing heart surgery.

Back in June, Kidman told Chris Rock during a conversation for Variety that she was determined to capture Ball the right way on-screen.

"I’ve had to put in an enormous amount of time on Lucille Ball right now because she has a very particular way of speaking," Kidman explained at the time.

The star added that she’s "hopefully" funny in the role.

"Being the Ricardos" hits theaters on Dec. 10 and Amazon Prime on Dec. 21.

