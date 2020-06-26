Nick Cordero now communicates with his eyes and jaw, wife says

Nick Cordero has been able to start non-verbally communicating with his eyes and his jaw amid his battle with coronavirus, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

On June 25, Kloots, 38, shared an update about the Broadway actor and admitted “Nick is profoundly weak” after spending 85 days in the hospital.

“He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw,” the fitness blogger revealed.

NICK CORDERO'S WIFE SAYS HE'S STRUGGLING WITH BLOOD PRESSURE AMID 'ROLLER COASTER' BATTLE WITH CORONAVIRUS

Kloots then revealed she does “passive physical therapy” with Cordero, 41, so he can “keep his joints moving and engage his muscles.” The Broadway actor, however, has been unable to move his own body.

“He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control,” she continued.

Despite Cordero’s long battle, Kloots remained optimistic about his recent state.

“His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable,” she said.

NICK CORDERO RECEIVING STEM CELL TREATMENT DAYS AFTER WIFE WAS TOLD HE MAY NOT SURVIVE CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

Kloots added that she is doing her best to stay positive despite the long journey.

“I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality,” she concluded. “I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cordero and Kloots were only able to reunite on day 79 of the “Bullets Over Broadway” actor's time at the hospital.