Nick Cannon admits 'I need help' as he's 'healing' following narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis

Nick Cannon is making a vulnerable admission about his mental health.

Cannon, 44, opened up about how he was previously diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder and the steps he has taken to heal.

"I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests," Cannon shared with People magazine.

"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew," he continued.

"The Masked Singer" host admitted he has actively sought out for help and looked on the brighter side of his diagnosis.

"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but… to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," he added. "To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."

During an episode of his "Counsel Culture Show", he sat down with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a doctor of psychology, and unpacked his diagnosis.

Cannon described his mental health disorder as a "spectrum" which starts out with "confidence, overconfident, arrogance" but explained if it was an "extreme" case, individuals may have a "lack of empathy, rage."

He then confessed he "identifies" with all the characteristics except for "lack of empathy" and "rage."

"I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it and I understand it," Cannon said. "Call me whatever you want... now if I didn't know what it was, then I'd have issue with it."

Cannon went on to share how he grew up in a Christian household and how he can "do all things through Christ, who strengthens me."

His comments come after he previously claimed that he had "manifestations or even these visions" from God that indicated he would have a bountiful brood. Cannon is a father to 12 children with six different women.

"You get them in pieces, or they're fragmented," he explained on a podcast with Dr. Laura Berman in June of unclear visions he would have surrounding fatherhood.

"And so, is it like the father Abraham conversation… 'You're gonna be the father of many nations'?" he questioned, referencing the biblical story of God promising Abraham that he would make him "exceedingly fruitful," among other things.

"I've never heard that clarity, but I heard that like, ‘Yo, you’re gonna be a father of many. There’s gonna be your great influence, your lineage, your offspring are gonna do great things.' Like I've had that, and I'm like that, ‘Oh well... the more the merrier.' We roll the dice to the name and what you will build."

Cannon welcomed his 12th child in December 2022, a daughter named Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. The two are also parents to son Zen, who died in 2021 at 5 months old.

He shares his two oldest children with Mariah Carey, twins Moroccan and Monroe. He has three with Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah.

Abby de la Rosa has three kids with Cannon -- Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin.

"Selling Sunset" star Brie Tiesi and LaNisha Cole each have one child with him – Legendary Love and Onyx Ice, respectively.