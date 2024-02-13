Nick and Aaron Carter's sister Bobbie Jean's cause of death revealed

Aaron and Nick Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, died from a drug overdose in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Dec. 23. She was 41.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner report obtained by Fox News Digital, Bobbie Jean was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her cause of death is listed as "intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine."

Bobbie Jean's death was ruled as an accident.

NICK CARTER BREAKS SILENCE ON SISTER BOBBIE JEAN'S DEATH: ‘I AM COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN’

According to the medical examiner's report, Bobbie Jean last had contact with her roommate at 6:30 a.m. At around 7 a.m., her roommate found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor. 911 was called and she was taken to the hospital in Florida, where she was later pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m.

The report states that she had a medical history of schizophrenia and was previously charged with a DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of Bobbie Jean's death, an investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies revealed that while she had been on probation for cocaine possession, "No narcotics or personal paraphernalia were located in Ms. Carter's room or bathroom. Deputies observed no signs of foul play."

In early January, Nick broke his silence on his sister's death.

In a post on his Instagram, the Backstreet Boys singer shared a childhood photo of him and his sister with a touching caption.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," he began.

The post continued, "I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Bobbie Jean’s death came almost a year after the loss of another Carter sibling, former pop star Aaron Carter, at age 34.

In November, Nick was emotional when interviewed about his younger brother's death.

"It's still unbelievable to me," Nick told E! News. "I'm still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it – because it hasn't."

"It's just that, no matter what, he's my brother and I miss him. I love him. I hope one day it'll all make sense, and I'm working on it," he added, breaking down in tears.

Nick also lost his father, Robert Carter in 2017 and another sister, Leslie, in 2012. Angel, Aaron's twin, is the only other surviving sibling of Nick's.

"We are taking it one day at a time and coping with it the best way we can," he said of his family in 2017 following his father's death. "Nobody can ever prepare for anything like that, regardless of my issues with my family. He’s still my father. So obviously, I’ve been conflicted, sad, mourning, angry, and all the different things that you go through in that process of grief. But again, we’re dealing with it the best way we can."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.