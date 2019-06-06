New Orleans musician Dr. John dead at 77, family says

Dr. John, the Louisiana singer and piano player who mixed black and white musical influence, has died, his family said Thursday. He was 77.

A statement from his family released by his publicist, said Dr. John -- who was born Mac Rebennack, died of a heart attack Thursday.

Rebennack, a New Orleans icon, won six Grammy awards, although his career was sidelined at times by drugs. He started in the 1950s while writing and playing guitar for Professor Longhair, Art Neville, Joe Tex, Frankie Ford and Allen Toussaint, according to his website.

Rebennack also performed with Sonny and Cher, Van Morrison, Aretha Franklin and The Rolling Stones' “Exile On Main St.” As his solo career took off, he launched his persona, Dr. John The Nite Tripper. His 1968 album "Gris-Gris" exposed listeners to his sinister implications of other-worldly magic.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.