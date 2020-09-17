Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris charged with production of child pornography

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the popular Netflix series "Cheer," was arrested Thursday in Chicago on a federal child pornography charge.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed in a press release that Harris, 21, was arrested for allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit photos and videos of himself. He has been charged with one count of producing child pornography.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago alleges that Harris contacted a male minor using a social media app and "repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself and send them to Harris," the press release states.

The minor victim allegedly told the Netflix personality that he was 13 years old. Harris is scheduled to make an initial court appearance today at 2 p.m. CDT before U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman in Chicago.

The charge of production of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

“We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have taken swift action to protect children by investigating, arresting and charging Jerry Harris," attorneys for the victim said in a statement. "We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris’ abuse and failed to do so.”

The charge comes just days after it was revealed that the FBI executed a search warrant on Harris' home in Naperville, Ill.

"The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area," Siobhan Johnson, a special agent public affairs officer, told Fox News in a statement on Monday. However, the FBI would not elaborate on specifics and did not name Harris at the time.

A representative for Harris did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Thursday, but on Monday a spokesperson for the Netflix star told TMZ: "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is complete the true facts will be revealed."

Harris rose to fame when he was featured on the original Netflix docuseries “Cheer," which debuted on the streaming platform in January and follows the competitive cheer squad at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as they mount up for a national championship.