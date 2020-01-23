Ann Coulter to be played by Betty Gilpin in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

"GLOW"‘s Betty Gilpin has been tapped to play conservative media pundit Ann Coulter in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

The third season of "American Crime Story" will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President." Beanie Feldstein will star as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge. It will premiere in late 2020 or early 2021.

Sarah Burgess is writing and will serve as EP with Richard Shepard, who directs, Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are producing.

Coulter is the author of the 1998 book "High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton," which has a section addressing the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Gilpin has received critical praise for her portrayal of Debbie Eagan/Liberty Belle on "GLOW" which is going into production on its fourth and final season on Netflix. Gilpin also stars in Craig Zobel’s film "The Hunt," and will also be seen this year in the Netflix comedy "Coffee and Kareem" and Paramount’s "The Tomorrow War," opposite Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons. Gilpin is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.