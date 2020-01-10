Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67: 'Rest in peace brother'

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer for the popular Canadian rock trio Rush, has died at age 67, the band announced Friday.

Peart died on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., after battling brain cancer, family spokesperson Elliot Mintz said in a statement obtained by CBC News.

A statement posted on the band's official Twitter page said: "It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer ..."

The statement went on to ask for privacy for Peart's family "from friends, fans, and media alike" and requested that mourners make a donation in Peart's name to a cancer research group or charity of their choice."

"Rest in peace brother," the band's statement concluded.

Mintz said Peart, who had also penned a number of books, had battled the debilitating disease for three-and-a-half- years, according to Rolling Stone.

