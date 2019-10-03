Ronan Farrow's team 'confident in the facts' in new #MeToo book, dismisses legal threat from ex-National Enquirer editor

Ronan Farrow is moving forward with the publication of his latest expose detailing allegations of misconduct from powerful Hollywood and media figures, despite threats from an ex-National Enquirer editor, a source close to the author told Fox News.

Farrow's upcoming book, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," is slated for an Oct. 15 release and is described by the publisher as "a dramatic account of violence and espionage... [exposing] serial abusers and a cabal of powerful interests hell-bent on covering up the truth, at any cost."

However, ahead of its release, The Daily Beast reported reported Dylan Howard -- a former top editor for the National Enquirer -- has attempted to have the book quashed in court, and is also allegedly warning booksellers against stocking the expose.

In response to the alleged threat, a person close to Farrow told Fox News they are "confident in the facts Ronan has asserted in the book."

Citing “two knowledgeable sources,” the Beast reported on Wednesday that Howard has retained high-powered law firms on three continents “in an apparent campaign to suppress Farrow’s book.” The report indicates that Farrow’s book is expected to detail the Enquirer’s efforts to “purchase and suppress damaging stories,” but Howard hopes the book never sees the light of day.

Famed First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams told the Beast that Howard’s efforts to mute Farrow’s book are “unlikely to succeed in the U.S., where First Amendment protections are robust and judicial precedent frowns on prior restraint” but “it’s another story” in countries with more libel-friendly laws – which is why firms such as Kravet & Vogel in New York, the Tweed firm in London, and McLachlan Thorpe Partners in Sydney, Australia have been enlisted by Howard.

It appears Howard wants to silence Farrow wherever possible, but the source close to the author doesn’t feel the legal action will amount to much.

"Mr. Howard’s threats will not deter good journalism," the source close to Farrow added.

The official website of publisher Little, Brown still lists the scheduled release date of Oct. 15 for “Catch and Kill.”

Farrow, Howard and the National Enquirer did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Howard isn’t the only media honcho apparently dreading the book that is expected to expose the tactic of burying damaging stories. In 2017, Farrow -- who worked at NBC at the time -- was one of the prominent journalists who exposed the serial predation of now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall helped ignite the #MeToo movement.

Farrow drew a lot of attention for publishing his work in The New Yorker instead of with his then-employer NBC News. The Peacock Network has long claimed that Farrow’s reporting, as presented to them, was not up to snuff but the celebrity scion’s work ultimately appeared in the New Yorker and won the coveted Pulitzer Prize -- but Farrow is expected to tell his side of the story in "Catch and Kill."

Critics have long pondered if NBC didn’t expose Weinstein because the the network was aware of former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer’s own sexual-misconduct issues. Lauer was fired by NBC weeks after Farrow’s reporting on Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement.

“The question of Lauer’s improprieties looms large over NBC’s editorial decision to pass on Ronan Farrow’s reporting on Harvey Weinstein,” Vanity Fair wrote in a 2017 story headlined, "Everybody Knew."

Several industry insiders have told Fox News that many NBC employees are bracing for a slew of negative headlines they expect to come from Farrow’s closely guarded book. Rich McHugh, a former producer at NBC News who worked directly with Farrow, told Fox News in 2018 that he faced resistance from "the very highest levels at NBC" when it came to reporting Weinstein’s misconduct.

The New York Post reported last month that Farrow’s book will include “fresh claims of sexual harassment” against Lauer. The Daily Beast also reported that Lauer has also lawyered up as the release date for “Catch and Kill” approaches.

Little, Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.