'Narcocorrido' singer to be extradited to S.C. to face kidnapping, assault charges

Mexican regional singer Larry Hernandez will be extradited from California to South Carolina to face charges of kidnapping and assault, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old singer, dressed in green jumpsuit with cuffs on his feet and hands, waived his right to a trial in California before a judge at San Bernardino Superior Court. He will immediately be sent back to South Carolina.

Hernandez was arrested at the LA/Ontario International Airport late last week on an outstanding warrant alleging that that he had kidnapped a South Carolina concert promoter. He was held without bail at West Valley Detention Center.

According to the Sun, several family members including Hernandez’s wife were in the courtroom during proceedings.

The newspaper said Hernandez’s attorney Maunel H. Miller declined to comment, but said they are prepared to fight the case in South Carolina.

According to La Opinion, the allegations against Hernandez stem from a concert in mid-August, when the singer reportedly became angry after he was not paid the amount promised for his performance. The promoter wanted to pay Hernandez around $14,000 but the singer wanted $30,000.

The Los Angeles daily newspaper said the star of “Larrymania” on NBC Universo’s mun2 then allegedly held the concert promoter against his will and beat him up.

"They wrapped in plastic and started to beat him on the face and body and threw him against a brick," the police records said, according to La Opinion.

