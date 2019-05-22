MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: Pelosi 'seemed to unravel Trump psychologically'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace suggested on Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif had successfully unraveled President Trump "psychologically" after she accused him of a "cover-up."

A meeting at the White House about infrastructure with top Democratic lawmakers was derailed after Pelosi made the remark Wednesday morning,

“We believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up. In a cover-up,” Pelosi told reporters.

That led to Trump cutting their meeting short, before he followed up with a blistering response from the Rose Garden, telling the press, "I don't do cover-ups."

“You can't do it under these circumstances,” Trump said about negotiating with Democrats. “Get these phony investigations over with.”

Wallace began by comparing Trump's remarks to former President Richard Nixon's "I am not a crook" defense and said Pelosi started the day "on the defense" with her caucus but is now "on the offense" with Trump.

The "Deadline: White House" host later took aim at the president's "downward spiral."

“He started the day deeply agitated by what he heard from Nancy Pelosi. In his mind, he’s got some bond with here, whether real or imagined where she has good manners, he thinks she treats him with respect. She does treat him with respect. And it really seemed to unravel him psychologically for her to accuse him of a cover-up first thing this morning," Wallace said.