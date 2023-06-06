Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Wallen
Published

Morgan Wallen 'cleared' by doctors to sing again: 'We back'

'Last Night' singer Morgan Wallen canceled a string of shows due to vocal issues

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Morgan Wallen concertgoers break out in 'Let's Go Brandon' chant Video

Morgan Wallen concertgoers break out in 'Let's Go Brandon' chant

The country singer performed at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Morgan Wallen announced he's ready to perform once again.

The "You Proof" singer canceled six weeks of shows in May due to a vocal cord injury.

Wallen shared an Instagram story with his five million followers on Tuesday evening with a surprise about his return to the stage.

MORGAN WALLEN CANCELS 6 WEEKS OF SHOWS AFTER 'BAD NEWS FROM DOCTORS

Morgan Wallen wears red suit at CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen announced he's ready to perform again after canceling a string of shows. (Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen Instagram Story health update

"Also, the doc cleared me to talk and sing.. we back," Wallen wrote on his Instagram story on June 6.  (Morgan Wallen Instagram)

"Also, the doc cleared me to talk and sing.. we back," Wallen wrote on his Instagram story over a picture of him on a boat.

MORGAN WALLEN'S CONTROVERSIAL CAREER: FROM HIS RELIGIOUS UPBRINGING TO HOW HE SURVIVED BEING CANCELED

The "Chasing You" crooner looked completely at ease relaxing on the water with a few fishing poles behind him. He wore his hat backwards and had on a pair of sunglasses.

Wallen's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Before his big reveal, he also shared a snap with fellow country star Eric Church as they headed out to catch a few fish.

Wallen captioned an Instagram shot of the pair, "It's Island Time."

Last month, Wallen was forced to postpone a host of tour dates after receiving "bad news" from his medical team following a canceled gig.

"After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible," he shared with his social media followers.

Morgan Wallen on stage

It's unclear when Morgan Wallen will take the stage again. (Getty Images)

"So, I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do."

He was told he couldn't speak at all except for a few brief messages at a time, and had hope to heal 100% if he followed doctors' orders.

Morgan Wallen smiles on stage during a concert

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is currently No. 1 on the Billboard charts. (John Shearer)

"I hate it, but I love you guys," Wallen told his fans. "And I appreciate all the support you always give me."

His third album has already gained success with the latest single, "Last Night," landing at the top of the Billboard chart since its release in February.

In April, he held 36 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 list, with five ranking in the top ten, making him the first country artist to do so.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

