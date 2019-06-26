'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland reveals she was hospitalized for mystery health issue: 'I couldn't breathe'

“Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland took to Instagram early this week to open up about her recent health scare.

The actress, 28, revealed she was hospitalized for a series of days over the weekend after she felt as though she was “being choked from whatever’s in the house,” she said on her Instagram Story on Monday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

‘MODERN FAMILY’ STAR SARAH HYLAND DISCUSSES SELF-CARE, FINDING BALANCE AMID HEALTH PROBLEMS

"And then I was like, 'Maybe it's just a coincidence. Maybe, like, there's actually something medically wrong with me,” she added.

Hyland continued: "So I go to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on and I just got home from Friday night," she continued. "They ran multiple tests, multiple times. There's nothing physically wrong with me. So [I] wonder why I was there."

In a caption in at least one video on her Story, per Us Weekly, the actress said she had “chest pains” and felt as though she “couldn’t breathe.” She also said there was “no scientific explanation” for what caused her symptoms.

In the past, Hyland has been open about her health problems and surgeries, including two kidney transplants and laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis. She has previously been candid about how her mental health suffered as well.

In a vulnerable and wide-ranging interview with Self in December, the actress got candid about her most recent surgeries, detailing the extent of her medical history. It was previously made public that she lives with kidney dysplasia, which essentially means her kidneys did not form correctly when she was in the womb.

In April, she told People self-care helped her feel more balanced and in control of some areas of her life.

“It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality,” Hyland told the outlet.

SARAH HYLAND SHOWS OFF HER KIDNEY SURGERY SCARS IN ELLEN DEGENERES-THEMED UNDERWEAR ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“So if you’re feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that,” she added.

Fox News' Ann W. Schmidt and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.