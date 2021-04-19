ACMS nominee Miranda Lambert dazzles at the award show with multiple looks

Miranda Lambert displayed a range of styles during the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday.

The country music icon – who holds the most ever ACM nominations with a whopping 68 to her name – showed off three different outfits as she was quite busy during country music’s biggest night.

Lambert came out the gate ready to slay and set the stage ablaze as she walked the carpet and opened the show with Elle King – the duo coordinating in all-black ensembles bedazzled in pink and teal rhinestones during their performance of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)".

Her next look came as a quick change in the ninth hour as Lambert filled in for Chris Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, during their performance of the husband-and-wife duet "Maggie’s Song."

Seated in a Nashville-area bar, Lambert looked right at home in a black fringe jacket affixed over a white collared shirt.

Morgane had to bolt from the show shortly before she was set to hit the stage as her sister had gone into labor and Morgane had a prior commitment to be her doula.

"It's always very special and I miss her very much tonight but I was so happy that Miranda agreed to fill in kind of in the last minute," Stapleton told reporters in the virtual press room after his big night.

"I think my sister-in-law is in labor right now. She may be on her way to the hospital. I'm not sure. So my wife was kind of on baby watch -- and for once, not her own baby. But it's been an interesting night tonight. So lots to celebrate. And, you know, the awards are just part of it."

Lambert rounded out her wardrobe waltz during a final mashup performance for "Drive (For Daddy Gene)," with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall ("In His Arms").

For her final look, the wife of Brendan McLoughlin took the stage in an all-denim getup complete with wide-flare jeans, white boots and a white rancher hat. She accented the look with turquoise-colored jewelry and belt buckle.