Miranda Lambert mourns dog Jessi in touching Instagram post: 'Hard to let them go'

Miranda Lambert had to say a tough goodbye on Thursday.

The 37-year-old country crooner took to Instagram to announce the passing of her dog Jessi.

She shared a number of photos of the happy pooch, including several from her days as a puppy, as well as a more recent shot of Jessi cuddling up to her famous owner.

"Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi," Lambert captioned the post. "I got to love her and be her mom for 13 1/2 years."

CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEE MIRANDA LAMBERT WOWS WITH CAMPFIRE PERFORMANCE OF ‘TEQUILA DOES,' HONORS TEXAS ROOTS

She then took a moment to reflect on how Jessi came into her life.

"I found her and her brother Waylon on the side of the road in Oklahoma in Jan 2008 in the middle of a sleet storm. They were 6 weeks old," the "Bluebird" singer recalled. "My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the ‘I am Jessi Colter’ album. That’s how they got their names."

MIRANDA LAMBERT BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS AT FIRST LIVE CONCERT IN OVER A YEAR: ‘LOVE Y’ALL'

Waylon, the second dog, passed away in October, but Lambert said that the two "belong together" and "always have."

"I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time. Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge," the star wrote. "We sent her off with the song ‘Storms Never Last’ from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck."

Lambert was unable to "put into words what a dog's love does to a heart," but insisted that dog owners know what she's referring to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A special thank you to the incredible team at @animaliawellness @vrsmtn for taking such good care of these two and all of our other fur babies. Y’all gave us extra years we wouldn’t have had with Jessi and Way and I’m so grateful," she concluded. "And to @sarahananney @julianentwig for being her other moms. It’s so hard to let them go but the love is worth it. #rescue #dogmom @muttnation."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

An avid animal lover, Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin rescued a kitten, Tequila, from the side of the highway last summer.