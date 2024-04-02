Minnie Driver claims 'Hard Rain' producers kept her from wearing wetsuit: 'Wanted to see my nipples'

Minnie Driver revealed she wasn't given a wetsuit during the filming of the 1998 movie "Hard Rain" so that her nipples would show.

Driver starred in the film alongside actors Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater as a town is battered by torrential storms while a bank heist takes place.

"Its set during this massive storm," Driver recalled during an episode of SiriusXM’s "I Weigh with Jameela Jamil." "There were huge rain machines. We shot crazy hours. It was tough, like it was a tough movie, but everybody else could wear a wetsuit underneath their costume."

"And I was told by the producers that I couldn't because they wanted to see my nipples, and that there was no point in having the wet t-shirt if you couldn't have what was underneath it," she confessed. "And it was very kind of plainly told, like, 'You are an idiot if you don't understand that this is what's going on.' And I remember saying, ‘This is wrong.’"

Driver complained to her agent and found that shortly after, people wouldn't talk to her on set.

"There was this kind of — I was so punished for it," she claimed. "It was leaked to the press that I'd called and complained about conditions. But it was as if there were nothing to complain about and that I was just complaining.

"So it's this sort of ex — not even existential — this gaslighting, media gaslighting that's supported by the environment that you are in. And then you have to stay in that environment. You know, we shot that movie for seven months."

The "Good Will Hunting" actress acknowledged that the way she was treated changed the way she saw the incident.

"So, eventually, you do turn on yourself," Driver said. "You do go, ‘It was my fault for saying anything, you stupid big mouth. You should have shut up.’ And that goes in and then alters the way in which you kind of see yourself and your natural inclination to put your hand up and go, 'This isn't right.'"

Driver claimed that being punished stopped her from "having a kind of a balanced way of approaching" life.

Driver gained fame after starring in the 1995 film "Circle of Friends."

She went on to star in classics such as "The Riches," "Speechless" and "Big Night."

Her performance in "Good Will Hunting" earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

