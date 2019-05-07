Miley Cyrus poses topless as she gets ready for the 2019 Met Gala

On fashion’s biggest night, Miley Cyrus showed off a decidedly stripped-down look on social media.

The 26-year-old star turned heads by posting a topless photo of herself on Twitter as she documented her preparation to attend the 2019 Met Gala. The singer spent most of Monday getting ready for the star-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, she took time out of her day to pose on what appears to be her hotel bed wearing only some polka dot leggings.

“She Is Coming” Cyrus captioned the photo on Twitter.

In addition to showing off her toned body ahead of the big event, Cyrus also sported a new haircut, which appears to have been freshly done prior to the photo being taken. She had long blonde hair and bangs as she looked seductively at the camera with her arms covering her breasts while preparing to don her final outfit for the evening.

The polka dot leggings made their way to the Met Gala red carpet as Cyrus stuck to the “camp” theme by wearing a green and black sequin dress that cut high on her thigh with platform boots. On her right side, the dress stuck out to the side like a piece of folding paper. She credited designer Saint Laurent for her fashion.

This is hardly the first time that Cyrus has used social media to strip down for her fans. She commemorated the Easter holiday by posting an older topless photo of herself with bunnies covering her nipples as well as some more-current sexy snaps. Prior to that, she posed naked in the desert to announce she was “ready to party” for festival season.

