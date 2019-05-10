Miley Cyrus hints new music release on social media: ‘She is coming’

Miley Cyrus will apparently be dropping some new music in the near future.

The 26-year-old singer announced on Twitter Thursday that she played her new album for iHeartRadio, writing that they “f---ing flipped and so will you!”

Her tweet included two pictures of the star below an iHeart Media sign.

Though few details have been officially announced, Cyrus hinted at a release date of May 30, by changing her social media bios to: “SHE IS COMING 5/30.”

The star also posted three flashing black-and-white videos, one video per word, on her Instagram account on Thursday.

A similar video, with all three words, was posted on her Twitter account Thursday.

Cyrus continued to drop hints on Friday morning, by posting a picture of herself in front of a piano and microphone on Twitter, captioned with: “#SheIsComing.”

Her hints started even earlier, however, with a topless photo that she tweeted on Monday ahead of the Met Gala, also captioned: “She Is Coming.”

In a January interview on iHeartRadio’s “Most Requested Live with Romeo,” Cyrus said she collaborated with Mark Ronson on “a bunch of songs” for her new album.

Cyrus also worked with Ronson on his song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which was released in November.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer also accidentally spilled the name of one of the songs on her new album in the interview.

“Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth, and so you can put those messages you want to bring - what it's really about to you - into it. I’m such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take — this is really creepy, this is a girl thing — I imagine what lipstick I’ll be wearing in the music video… like “Bad Karma” — ooh, I shouldn’t have said that! Well, there you go. A song that we’ve done together,” Cyrus reportedly said.