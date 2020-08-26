Miley Cyrus celebrates 7th anniversary of 'Wrecking Ball': 'Feels like a lifetime ago'

Miley Cyrus' hit "Wrecking Ball" was released seven years ago -- and the star is celebrating the music milestone.

The 27-year-old star took to social media on Tuesday to share a clip from the 2013 music video, writing: "7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew. Feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday."

She continued: "Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you’re continuing to show my art today. Forever grateful & inspired."

In 2017, the pop star reflected on the video, which sees the singer stripping down and swinging on a wrecking ball.

"That's something you can't take away. Swinging naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," she said on Westwood One’s "Zach Sang Show" at the time. "Once you do that in the amass that I did, it's forever. I'm never living that down."

Cyrus also expressed her fear that she would "always be the naked girl on the wrecking ball."

"I'm always the naked girl on the wrecking ball," she said. "I should have thought about how long that was going to have to follow me around."

Cyrus further shared that her "worst nightmare" was to have "Wrecking Ball" played at her funeral.

"That's my worst nightmare," she admitted at the time, adding it kept her up at night.

