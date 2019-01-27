Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth make first public outing since secret wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their debut as newlyweds at the G'Day USA Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Australia native Hemsworth, 29, was honored at the event, where he walked the red carpet alone as Cyrus entered from a separate door, The Hunter Valley News reported.

Cyrus, 26, wore a black velvet gown with a seriously plunging neckline, matching heels and an array of bracelets and layered necklaces (including one of a marijuana leaf).

She wore her dirty blonde hair down and tousled and kept her makeup simple and classic, opting for a subdued eye look and red lipstick.

Hemsworth sported a fitted black suit, white shirt and matching tie.

The actor was awarded the G'Day USA Excellence in Film award in recognition of outstanding performances in movies including "The Hunger Games" franchise and and "Independence Day: Resurgence."

The couple reportedly kept close and cozy all night, with Hemsworth gushing about life as a newlywed at the event.

"It was really a beautiful day with our immediate family and a couple of close friends," he said of the couple's secret December wedding. "It's wonderful we've been together for the better part of 10 years. It doesn't feel like a lot has changed one one hand, and in the other hand it does. It's all great and I'm loving it."

He also thanked Cyrus during his speech, People reports.

"Thank you to my beautiful wif. You are a sweet, sweet angel," he said. "You're great, you're great."