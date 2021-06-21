Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in rare photo with 28-year-old daughter Claudia Rose

Michelle Pfeiffer is giving fans a glimpse at her family.

The 63-year-old actress doesn't often share photos of her children on social media – though her husband, writer David E. Kelley, pops up from time to time – but broke protocol for a special post on Friday.

In the photo, the Oscar-nominated actress posed for a selfie with her 28-year-old daughter, Claudia Rose. Pfeiffer rocked a multi-colored floral top while Claudia donned a bright red getup.

"Out on the town with my girl," Pfeiffer captioned the sweet pic, adding a red heart emoji.

Some of the star's famous friends gushed over the duo in the post's comments.

"Beautiful inside and out," wrote "Grey's Anatomy" actress Jessica Capshaw. "Have Have so much fuuuuuun!!!"

"Perfection," said Selma Blair.

Jewelry designer Rona Pfeiffer – sister-in-law to the actress – added several sparkling emojis to the comment section.

The "French Exit" star adopted Claudia in 1993 as a newborn shortly after marrying Kelley. She was in adoption proceedings before she met her beau.

The two later had a son, John, in 1994.

"When [Claudia] came, [Kelley] and I had only been together for about two months," Peiffer said in a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping. "we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men."

The star said Kelley "rose to the occasion" and that because they both "were ready to start a family," they made it work.

"…In a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple," she continued. "We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it's a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn't always the best way."