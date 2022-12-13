Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'

Michelle Pfeiffer is changing things up.

On Monday, "The Wizard of Lies" star, 64, took to Instagram to debut her new blunt, bob hairstyle.

"A long overdue chop," she wrote alongside the selfie with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan.

McMillan also took to Instagram to share more details on Pfeiffer’s new look.

"CHOP," the caption began. "Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference."

McMillan has worked on several A-list stars including Selma Blair, Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Williams. Blair took to Pfeiffer’s comment section to praise the actress on her new look.

"The famous McMillan window apres cut shot," she began. "Love it. And you. And that master of hair chops," Blair concluded, tagging McMillan.

Viola Davis added, "Beautiful," with a red heart and "Queer Eye’s" Jonathan Van Ness wrote "Major" adding heart eye emojis.

Pfeiffer's fans also complimented her, with one person writing: "You look stunning." Another fan simply wrote, "stunning."

Pfeiffer has been known for her luxurious blonde hair since she burst onto the scene in Hollywood several decades ago.

From "Scarface" to "Batman Returns" to "Hairspray" and beyond, the Oscar nominee has become known for her iconic hairdo. In 2020, Pfeiffer changed up her iconic, long blonde hairstyle during her role in "French Exit."

At the time, the actress shared a selfie on Instagram featuring fiery red locks and bright red lips to match.

"Becoming Frances Price," she captioned the pic before giving credit to her makeup artist and hairstylist.

Frances Prince is the name of Pfeiffer's character in the film "French Exit."