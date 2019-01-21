Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley celebrate 25th anniversary

Michelle Pfeiffer marked her 25th anniversary with husband David E. Kelley with a sweet Instagram post.

"My #SundayLove on our recent wedding anniversary - the luckiest girl in the room for 25 years," she captioned an Instagram snap on Sunday.

Pfeiffer, 60, and Kelley, 62, tied the knot in 1993.

Pfeiffer just joined Instagram last week.

Her first post was a clip from "Batman Returns," in which her Catwoman character meets Michael Keaton's Batman for the first time.

She followed with a photo of herself with the "catwoman of their house," Bella Blue, writing, "It runs in the family."

Kelley is a TV writer who brought hits like "Big Little Lies," "Ally McBeal," and "The Practice" to screens.

He and Pfeiffer share daughter Claudia Rose and son John Henry.

The "Scarface" star is silver-screen icon again in another superhero franchise, starring as Janet Van Dyne in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

She's also rumored to appear in "Avengers: Endgame."She told the Daily Sabah in December of her break from acting, "When my children came, my priorities just sort of shifted and it just became harder and harder the older that they got. You would think it would be the opposite, but the older that they got, it became harder and harder to say 'yes' [to roles]. And so there was a certain period where I just didn't work."

She added, "When they started looking at colleges, it really hit me and I realized that I was going to have a really hard time when they left. I was ready to go back to work, that I wanted to start to prepare myself. So I kind of started, I did a little bit here and there, some smaller parts here and there. So I guess the short answer is, I'm back working because I can. And it feels really good and I love it, I'm having a great time."