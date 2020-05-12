Michelle Pfeiffer shares makeup-free selfie in quarantine, asks: 'Is it over yet?'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Like many, Michelle Pfeiffer is feeling the quarantine blues during the stay-at-home initiatives that are still currently in effect in many cities around the country.

The 62-year-old “Scarface” star elected to go bare-faced in a selfie on Tuesday in which she asked her Instagram followers: “Is it over yet?” while letting her blonde locks hang in curls.

The three-time Oscar nominee's famous pals were quick to chime in and answer her question. "Nope," Jessica Alba responded in the comments section.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH ON HOW LEAVING HIS FAMILY FOR WORK 'GOT HARDER AND HARDER': 'YOU DON’T THINK THE KIDS NOTICE'

"Nope. Not yet. My pretty," Selma Blair said.

ASHTON KUTCHER, MILA KUNIS REVEAL WHAT THEY’VE LEARNED ABOUT EACH OTHER WHILE IN QUARANTINE

Pfeiffer -- as millions of folks have -- has been isolating away from society to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and, on Sunday, sent well-wishes to frontline workers and those impacted in any capacity by the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted the world’s operations.

“Good morning. A little sleepy, I just woke up,” Pfeiffer started off her video. “I just want to wish everyone a Happy Mother's Day. I know there are a lot of moms who are not able to be with their kids, and a lot of kids who are not able to see their mothers. It's hard times, but I have to say I don't think there's been a year where we haven't appreciated each other more.”

She continued: “And I want to thank all of our frontline workers and all of the people who are going to work every day and keeping stores open and keeping medical centers open and continuing to supply us with the essentials that we need, and thank all of the people who have the privilege of being able to stay at home.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In it together. Hard times. Hang in there,” she concluded.