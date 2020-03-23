Michelle Obama gives Ellen DeGeneres update on her quarantine routine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, even the former first family is social distancing.

Since entering quarantine, Ellen DeGeneres has been calling a plethora of her famous friends and sharing their conversations on her Instagram, and one of the latest guests to appear is Michelle Obama.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, HAS 'NO SYMPTOMS,' SOURCE SAYS

In the video, DeGeneres, 62, calls Obama, 56, on speakerphone.

"We're just trying to structure our days," Obama said when asked how she's keeping busy. "Everybody's home. The girls are back because colleges are now online, so they're off in their respective rooms doing their online classes. I think Barack [was] on a conference call; I just got off a conference call."

She added: "We're just trying to keep a routine going, but we also have a little Netflix and chilling happening."

DeGeneres then poked fun at the former first lady, offering her "condolences" because the Obama daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, are both back at the home shortly after Barack and Michelle became empty nesters.

The comedian then revealed that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are currently in Santa Barbara where DeGeneres' mother and de Rossi's family are also staying.

SHANNEN DOHERTY'S CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL-DISTANCING MESSAGE: 'WITH STAGE 4 CANCER, MY BATTLE IS HARD ENOUGH'

"This is like no other time in history, particularly for our kids, who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all the time," Obama said. "There's some good and bad that goes with it, I feel for all the folks who are going to suffer because of what's going to happen to the economy and we have to be mindful about what we're going to do to support those folks when this quarantine is over and people are looking at what's left of their business and their lives. That is a negative"

Obama continued: "The positive side, for us, it's forced us to continue to sit down with each other, have real conversations. Really ask questions and figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers. It's a good exercise in reminding us that we just don't need a lot of the stuff that we have."

The former first lady also explained that "we can do with a lot less," calling that notion an "important lesson."

"...Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes," she said.

DeGeneres went on to say that she's been "working out" and is ready to challenge Obama to a planking competition.

"I'm going to let you sit on that because you always seem pretty overconfident in your ability to best me in these physical matches," Obama joked.

The two were referencing a previous push-up challenge that DeGeneres issued to Obama, leading to an on-air competition in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Obama, known for maintaining her fitness routine, bested DeGeneres by performing over 20 push-ups