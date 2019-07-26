Michael Moore warns Dems 'professional politician' can't beat Trump: 'I love Joe Biden... but we gotta win'

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore warned Democrats on Thursday night that picking a "professional politician" as their nominee will lead to four more years of President Trump.

Moore began by predicting that the 2020 Democratic candidate will earn 5 million more voters thanTrump but stressed that person can still lose the electoral college.

"We have to have a beloved American running, not a professional politician," Moore told "Late Night" host Seth Meyers. "You've got to have someone who inspires the base. The base, here, of the Democratic Party, are women, people of color, and young adults between 18-35. That's 70 percent of who's going to vote next year."

The Oscar-winning filmmaker explained that Democrats need a candidate that voters will be "excited" about, invoking "that feeling" people had for President Obama in 2008 and 2012.

"You couldn't wait to get to the polls... Who are you going to say that about of the 25 that are running? Right now, when you wake up a year from November, 'I can't wait to get to the polls so I can vote for... John Hickenlooper!'" Moore joked. "Or 'Joe Biden!' I love Joe Biden... but we gotta win!"

Moore called picking the "safest candidate" as the "hugest mistake," insisting that Democrats need their "version" of Trump.

"He's a street fighter. We need a street fighter. That's the only way you're going to defeat him," he continued. "You're going up against a bully."

"Do you see street fighters- how many out of the 25 do you see as street fighters?" Meyers asked.

"Uh... two," Moore responded, later name-dropping Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as a "street fighter."

The "Fahrenheit 9/11" director also claimed that the president is "a little afraid" to come after him because he's part of "his base."

"I'm an angry white guy over the age of 50 and I have a high school education," he added.