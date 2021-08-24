Michael J. Fox reunites with his ‘Back to the Future’ costar Christopher Lloyd on Instagram: ‘Back to back’

Great Scott!

Michael J. Fox enjoyed a blast from the past with his "Back to the Future" co-star Christopher Lloyd.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself giving a thumbs up while sitting in the backseat of a golf cart alongside the 82-year-old.

"Back to back," the actor captioned the snap.

Just a few days prior, Lloyd also uploaded a photo of the duo in the middle of a conversation during their recent reunion.

"Caption this," the star wrote.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Museum reopened to the public with their blockbuster exhibit honoring the film’s trilogy.

Founder and president Donelle Dadigan presented a $5,000 check to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Fox, who famously starred as Marty McFly, launched the foundation in 2000 after publicly disclosing his 1991 diagnosis at age 29.

Claudia Wells, who starred as McFly’s girlfriend Jennifer Parker in the original 1985 film, told Fox News that every time she connects with Fox, it’s like "no time has passed."

"It’s like having a friend that you haven’t spoken to in five years, and then you suddenly see each other again and can still finish each other’s sentences," she said at the time. "Every time I see him, it truly feels like no time has gone by. He’s the same great caring, positive, wonderful man that he was when he was 24."

She also recalled what it was like meeting him on set for the first time.

"Oh, I just thought he was adorable, cute, funny and witty," said the 55-year-old. "I thought he was so cool. He knew about cool music. I only knew about opera, symphony music and Simon & Garfunkel. I looked up to him. I thought he was a genius, comedic actor. And he was really down to earth. He was a normal, nice guy. But yes, I thought he was cute."