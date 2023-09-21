Michael Caine, Rita Moreno and Clint Eastwood: Hollywood stars over 90 then and now

Legendary actor Michael Caine is back.

The two-time Academy Award winner recently walked the red carpet for the London premiere of his new movie "The Great Escaper," marking the 90-year-old actor's first appearance on a carpet in over two years.

Here is a look at a few other stars – 90 and above – proving age is just a number, with some still working in Hollywood.

Michael Caine

Throughout his five decades as an actor, 90-year-old Caine has won two Academy Awards, one BAFTA, three Golden Globe Awards and three SAG Awards. His breakthrough in film came in the 1960s, when he starred in the movies "Zulu," "The Battle of Britain," "The Italian Job," "Gambit" and "Alfie."

He received many of his award nominations in the '70s and ’80s for starring in "Sleuth," "Beyond the Limit," "Educating Rita," "Hannah and her Sister," "Jack the Ripper" and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel." During the 1990s, he appeared in "Jekyll and Hyde," "Little Voice" and "Cider House Rules."

The 2000s did not see Caine slowing down either, with the actor starring in "Miss Congeniality," "Batman Begins," "The Quiet American," "The Prestige," "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "The Dark Knight Rises," "Now You See Me," "Interstellar" and "Tenent."

In his new movie, "The Great Escaper," Caine plays a World War II veteran who escapes from his care home to attend a commemoration event for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. It is set to open in theaters on Oct. 6.

Caine was married to Patricia Haines from 1954 to 1958, and they had a daughter named Dominique. He has been married to Shakira Baksh since 1973, and they have a daughter, Natasha Haleema.

Mel Brooks

Legendary actor, filmmaker and playwright Mel Brooks is one of 18 entertainers to achieve "EGOT" status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

The 97-year-old icon got his start as a comedy writer on the variety show, "Your Show of Shows," before creating the hit show "Get Smart." He went on to direct, write and appear in very successful films, including "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," "The Twelve Chairs," High Anxiety," "History of the World: Part 1" and "Spaceballs."

Later, he voiced a character on "The Electric Company," "The Muppet Movie," "Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks," "Hotel Transylvania 2" and "Hotel Transylvania 3," "Toy Story 4," and appeared in "History of the World: Part II" and "Only Murders in the Building." He also released seven comedy albums and wrote on the soundtracks of five movies.

Brooks was married to Florence Baum from 1953 to 1962, and they had three kids, Stephanie, Nicky, and Eddie. He was then married to Anne Bancroft from 1964 until her death in 2005. They have one child, Max.

Rita Moreno

Ninety one-year-old actress Rita Moreno has also achieved EGOT status. She began acting in the '50s, with supporting roles in "Singing in the Rain" and "The King and I" before getting her breakthrough with her Oscar-winning performance as Anita in "West Side Story."

She took a small break from acting, before starring in "Popi," "Carnal Knowledge," the Broadway play "The Ritz," later starring in "The Electric Company," "The Muppet Show" and "Nine to Five." After appearing as a guest on TV for a few years, she starred in "Where on Earth Is Carmen San Diego" and "Oz" on HBO.

Later, she starred on "Cane," "Happily Divorced," "Rio 2," "Nina's World" and "One Day at a Time." She then starred in the 2021 remake of "West Side Story," "80 for Brady" and "Fast X."

Moreno had an on-again-off-again relationship with Marlon Brando from 1954 to 1962. She then married Leonard Gordon in 1965 until his death in 2010. They have one daughter, Fernanda, and two grandsons.

Bob Newhart

Bob Newhart got his start as a comedian, capturing audiences with his comedy album, "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," shifting to acting in 1972 in "The Bob Newhart Show." The 94-year-old legend went on to win three Grammy Awards, an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.

The actor then went on to star in "Newhart," "Bob" and "George & Leo," before appearing in the movies "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" and "Elf." He went on to appear in "Horrible Bosses," "Hot in Cleveland," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon."

While acting, he also released the comedy albums, "The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back," "Behind the Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," "Bob Newhart Faces Bob Newhart" and "The Windmills Are Weakening."

Newhart married Virginia Lillian "Ginnie" Quinn in 1963 and were together until her death in April 2023. They have four children, Robert, Timothy, Jennifer and Courtney.

When Newhart turned 90-years-old in 2019, he told Closer Weekly he doesn't think he'll ever retire, saying, "I don’t think I’ll ever stop performing. It’s in my blood."

Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke won a Tony Award in 1961 as a member of the original cast of "Bye Bye Birdie," before becoming a household name after starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" from 1961 to 1966. In that time, he starred in "Mary Poppins" and the film version of "Bye Bye Birdie."

He has received two Golden Globe nominations, won four Emmy Awards, received a Kennedy Center Honor and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. Later, he starred in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," "The Comic," "The New Dick Van Dyke Show," "Diagnosis Murder," and the various TV movies based on the show.

He then starred in "Night at the Museum" and its sequel, "Curious George," "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Days of Our Lives." Earlier this year, Van Dyke competed on FOX's "The Masked Singer."

Van Dyke married Margerie Willett in 1948 and after a long separation, they divorced in 1984. They had four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth. He was in a relationship with Michelle Triola Marvin from 1976 until her death in 2009. He married Arlene Silver in 2012.

Tippi Hedren

The now 93-year-old Tippi Hedren was a model before getting discovered by Alfred Hitchcock and getting starring roles in his films "The Birds" and "Marnie," the former earning her a Golden Globe Award.

She later starred in "A Countess from Hong Kong," "Tiger by the Tail," "Roar," "Pacific Heights" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." After appearing in a series of TV movies and as a guest on a few shows, Hedren starred in "The Birds II: Land's Edge," "Citizen Ruth," "Dream On" and "I Heart Huckabees."

She continued to act, starring in "Diamond Zero," "Dead Write," "Free Samples," "Return to Babylon" and "Something Horrible."

Hedren was married to Peter Griffith from 1952 to 1960, and they had one daughter, Melanie Griffith, who is an Academy Award nominated actress. Griffith's daughter Dakota Johnson is also a famous actress. In November, Griffith posted a photo of her and her mom cuddling on the couch, writing "thankful that my Mom is still here with us" in the caption.

Hedren went on to marry Noel Marshal from 1964 to 1982 and Luis Barrenechea from 1985 to 1992.

William Daniels

Everyone's favorite teacher, 96-year-old William Daniels got his start on Broadway, where he stayed for decades before making his film debut in 1963's "Ladybug Ladybug." He went on to star in "A Thousand Clowns," "Captain Nice," "The Graduate" and "Marlowe."

Later, he starred in "The Adams Chronicles," "Oh, God," "The Nancy Walker Show" and "The Blue Lagoon," before starring in "Knight Rider" and "St. Elsewhere," a role which earned him two Emmy Awards. From 1993 to 2000, Daniels starred as Mr. Feeney in "Boy Meets World," the role he is most recognized for.

He later appeared in "Blades of Glory," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Girl Meets World." He recently made an appearance at 90s Con, along with the rest of the "Boy Meets World" cast.

Daniels married actress Bonnie Bartlett in 1951, and together they adopted two kids, Michael and Robert.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood starred in a few movies, such as "Star in the Dust" and "Lafayette Escadrille," before gaining widespread recognition for "Rawhide." Throughout his career, he has won four Academy Awards and three Golden Globes.

His name is synonymous with westerns, as he starred in many, including "Paint Your Wagon," "Joe Kidd," "Bronco Billy," "Hang 'Em High" and "Two Mules for Sister Sara." He also starred in "Pale Rider," "The Rookie," "Million Dollar Baby," "The Bridges of Madison County," "Gran Torino," "The Mule" and "Cry Macho."

Eastwood has directed and produced many successful films, in which he also either starred or appeared in, including "Dirty Harry," "Sudden Impact," "Unforgiven," "True Crime," "Mystic River," "Invictus" and "American Sniper." He currently has a project in production called "Juror #2."

Eastwood was married to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 and Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2014. He has eight children, Scott, Kyle, Francesca, Alison, Morgan, Kimber, Kathryn and Laurie.

Barbara Eden

Barbara Eden, 92, began her acting career in 1956 with guest appearances, before getting a starring role in "How to Marry a Millionaire." She continued to act in films, such as "The Yellow Canary" and "The Confession," before starring in her most iconic role, in "I Dream of Jeannie."

Later, she starred in "Flaming Star," "Harper Valley P.T.A.," "I Dream of Jeannie... Fifteen Years Later," "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" and "Loco Love." Most recently, she appeared in "My Adventures with Santa." She's also released three books and two studio albums.

Eden was married to Michael Ansara from 1958 to 1974, and they had one son, Matthew. She later married Charles Fegert from 1977 to 1982, and then Jon Eicholtz in 1991.

She recently spoke with Fox News Digital about her friendship with Elvis Presley and the relationship advice she gave him.

William Shatner

In his career spanning seven decades, 92-year-old William Shatner is best known for originating the character of Captain Kirk on screen in the 1966 series "Star Trek." He would go on to play the character in the first seven movies in the franchise, ending with "Star Trek Generations."

Following the end of the series, he appeared as a guest on various shows, before starring in "A Whale of a Tale," "Land of No Return," "Visiting Hours," "Loaded Weapon 1," "TekWar," "A Twist in the Tale" and "Miss Congeniality" and its sequel. He later starred in "Boston Legal," for which he won an Emmy.

In October 2021, Shatner became the oldest person to fly into space, when he participated in Blue Origin NS-18's second spaceflight.

Shatner was married to Gloria Rand from 1956 to 1969, and they have three children Leslie, Lisabeth and Melanie. He later married Marcy Lafferty from 1973 to 1996, Nerine Kidd from 1997 until her death in 1999, and Elizabeth Anderson Martin from 2001 to 2020.