Mia Farrow says she 'regretted' tweet saying she’s 'tired' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle that drew backlash

Mia Farrow said this week that she "regretted" a since-deleted tweet posted this month in which she wrote that she was "getting tired" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I shouldn’t tweet without thinking. I adore them," Farrow told US weekly on Wednesday about her post, which read: "Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan."

She explained, "I was thinking in that moment about [Princess] Diana and how much I admired her and how much the one thing she would want would be her boys to be together and how perhaps Harry maybe has been saying a lot of things that will make that rift more difficult."

Since his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last September, Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries criticizing the palace has been released and Harry published his memoir "Spare," in which he details his struggles with his father and brother.

Farrow said she "regretted" he post after commenters said she was "being pretty nasty, and I guess it was a pretty nasty thing to say."

The "Watcher" star said she didn’t intend it that way and deleted the post when she realized "how offended" people were on social media.

When people saw William and Harry walking behind their mother’s casket as young boys in 1997, those grieving across the world wanted him to have a "woman as good as Meghan because she shares so many things with Diana," she added, "That part’s great. Great that they left England, because that’s impossible."

She laughed, "I just want those two boys to be together, and I’ve never met either one of them."

"But I care, we all care," the 78-year-old continued. "We cared about their mother. It was horrible for all of us when she died. Though I never met her. And we cared about her little boys. We were heartbroken. And now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes."

Harry will be reuniting with his family in a little more than a week for the first time since the queen’s funeral.

The 38-year-old plans to attend his father King Charles III’s coronation without Markle, who will stay in California with their children.

Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, told GB News last week that he believes Harry will get an "icy" reception at the coronation.

"I don't think there's any chance of a reconciliation anytime soon," he said. "I honestly think that he's going to get a very icy reception from the Windsors in Westminster Abbey. "He's going to be sitting 10 rows back. He's not even going to see his brother or his father during that time."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King: The Life of King Charles III," told Fox News Digital that the conflict between William and Harry has been especially stressful for Princess Kate Middleton.

"Kate and Harry always had a special bond, and I believe the rift between the brothers weighs on her more heavily than people realize."