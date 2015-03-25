Mia Farrow claims Frank Sinatra could be her son’s father

Ronan Farrow’s ol’ blue eyes may say it all.



Farrow, long described as the only biological child of actress Mia Farrow and New York filmmaker Woody Allen, may actually be the son of Frank Sinatra, his mom acknowledged in a bombshell report Wednesday.



While Hollywood has whispered about the prospect for years, it was the first time that Mia publicly admitted the possibility.



Asked point-blank by Vanity Fair about Sinatra’s possible parentage of Ronan, Mia coyly replied: “Possibly.”



The “Rosemary’s Baby’’ actress was married to Ol’ Blue Eyes from 1966 to 1968 but continued to be his lover on and off afterward — including when she was involved with Allen. Sinatra died in 1998. A DNA test has been never done to prove who Ronan’s father is.

