Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest
Published

Meryl Streep’s nephew arrested, charged with second-degree assault, strangulation in road rage incident

The 31-year-old reportedly attacked an 18-year-old who was later hospitalized

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 28Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Meryl Streep’s nephew Charles Harrison Streep was arrested at his home in East Hampton Village, N.Y., on Thursday morning after a road rage assault.

Charles, 31, allegedly assaulted and strangled an 18-year-old in a parking lot behind Chase Bank on Main Street, East Hampton, on Monday morning police told the Independent East End.

Lt. Gregory Brown said police received several 911 calls at about 11:30 a.m. in regards to the altercation.

'BIG LITTLE LIES' STAR MERYL STREEP SLAMS THE TERM 'TOXIC MASCULINITY' ARGUING THAT WOMEN CAN BE TOXIC TOO

When police arrived, Streep’s nephew had already left.

Meryl Streep opened up about why she decided to join season 2 of HBO's "Big Little Lies."

Meryl Streep opened up about why she decided to join season 2 of HBO's "Big Little Lies." (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old victim was offered medical attention at the scene, but refused, Brown said.

Charles’s victim went home, but shortly after requested medical assistance.

He was first transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and later airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital because of “serious head trauma that required emergency surgery.”

JUDGE WILL NOT PUBLISH FULL INVESTIGATORY REPORT ON STATE'S ATTORNEY'S HANDLING OF SMOLLETT CASE

Streep’s nephew was later arrested at his home and charged with two felonies: second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.

Meryl Streep speaking at a women's conference in Massachusetts

Meryl Streep speaking at a women's conference in Massachusetts (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

East Hampton Town Justice Steven Tekulsky arraigned the 31-year-old virtually on Thursday afternoon, and he was released on a $50,000 bond.

The defendant is set to appear in court at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles’ father, Dana Streep, is the Oscar winner’s younger brother.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment