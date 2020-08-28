Meryl Streep’s nephew arrested, charged with second-degree assault, strangulation in road rage incident

Meryl Streep’s nephew Charles Harrison Streep was arrested at his home in East Hampton Village, N.Y., on Thursday morning after a road rage assault.

Charles, 31, allegedly assaulted and strangled an 18-year-old in a parking lot behind Chase Bank on Main Street, East Hampton, on Monday morning police told the Independent East End.

Lt. Gregory Brown said police received several 911 calls at about 11:30 a.m. in regards to the altercation.

When police arrived, Streep’s nephew had already left.

The 18-year-old victim was offered medical attention at the scene, but refused, Brown said.

Charles’s victim went home, but shortly after requested medical assistance.

He was first transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and later airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital because of “serious head trauma that required emergency surgery.”

Streep’s nephew was later arrested at his home and charged with two felonies: second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.

East Hampton Town Justice Steven Tekulsky arraigned the 31-year-old virtually on Thursday afternoon, and he was released on a $50,000 bond.

The defendant is set to appear in court at a later date.

Charles’ father, Dana Streep, is the Oscar winner’s younger brother.