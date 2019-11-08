Meghan McCain says Tom Steyer is 'un-American and disgusting' for trying to 'buy voters'

"View" co-host Meghan McCain had some strong words for billionaire and 2020 candidate Tom Steyer, accusing him of betraying American values by trying to buy support.

"You can't buy voters. Tom Steyer is actively trying to do that right now ... I think that is un-American and disgusting," McCain said on "The View" Friday.

"And I do not think you should be buying voters in the United States of America and the idea that you can just come in because you're a billionaire at this late stage in the game -- I am not for," she added.

The co-hosts were discussing billionaire Michael Bloomberg's potential run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Bloomberg previously served as New York City's mayor and is expected to file paperwork as a candidate for Alabama's Democratic primary.

TOM STEYER SLAMMED BY 2020 RIVALS OVER REPORTED OFFERS OF CASH ENDORSEMENTS

McCain suggested that Bloomberg, like Steyer, wouldn't be able to succeed by buying votes. She pointed to his Facebook spending, an apparent reference to the nearly $2.9 million he spent on ads. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, Steyer also caught flak over a report that one of his top aides tried to buy endorsements by offering contributions to local politicians' campaigns.

During Friday's show, co-host Joy Behar defended Bloomberg's record as a mayor and businessman.

"He's a lovely guy. He's really smart. He cares about the country. He knows what he's talking about. I believe that the country needs a new manager -- he left a $2 billion surplus to this one who's there now," she said, referring to Mayor Bill de Blasio.