Meghan McCain tells Ivanka and Jared to speak up after Trump rally: 'Where are you?'

"The View" host Meghan McCain called out Ivanka Trump, suggesting that the president's daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, should denounce her father's actions at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday.

"If my parents were doing this ... Let me tell ya," McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona senator, started on Thursday. McCain's comments piled onto criticism surrounding Trump's rally, during which the president blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and audience members chanted "send her back." Trump has since disavowed the chant.

"The Trump administration -- all of you -- Ivanka, Jared, because you're around my age range, where are you in this?" She seemed to lament that Trump's family members weren't acting as the "safeguards" that others expected them to be.

McCain indicated that Trump's rally contained racial undertones that would alienate younger voters and hurt her generation's prospects for obtaining political power.

"Republicans right now, maybe in power ... but let me tell you, it's my generation that's going to answer for this. Try selling conservatism to a younger generation when all they see is this kind of crap on TV."

McCain also complained that as someone who frequently criticized Omar, events like Trump's rally disabled her from attacking the progressive congresswoman's policies. "You're taking away my agency to criticize her policy because you're making this so much about race, xenophobia, racism," she said.

After "The View" had already aired, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the chant: "I disagree with it."