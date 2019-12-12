Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' briefcase is now up for auction

You can now own Meghan Markle’s “Deal or No Deal” briefcase, but it won’t be cheap.

More than a decade before Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was a briefcase model on the NBC game show. Now, fans have the opportunity to purchase the #24 briefcase she held on TV from 2006 to 2007.

The briefcase is available for purchase via Profiles in History’s “Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom” auction. It is listed at #783 and is being offered for between $4,000 and $6,000.

“The 16 x 16 x 2 in. briefcase was distinguished when the actress and model who held it during the game show ‘Deal or No Deal’ during season 2, Meghan Markle, assumed the role of Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry,” the product description notes.

The briefcase also has a connection to President Trump, with the website noting, “The briefcase was also featured previously with Donald Trump during his season 1 guest appearance, as advisor to a contestant who selected the case.”

Last August, Howie Mandel spoke at the 2018 Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour via satellite and joked that Markle was “slightly duchessy” during her time on the show, which drew laughter from the room of media members.

Mandel also used the moment to champion the women who spend their days holding metal cases that contain the fates of “Deal or No Deal” contestants.

“That speaks to who we have now and who we had then,” he said. “Not everybody will have the opportunity to meet royalty, but these are all accomplished people that have something substantial — they’re not just standing there holding a case."

He continued: "They have careers, they have hobbies, they have families, they’re entrepreneurial — they’re all people. So, when somebody like Harry meets somebody who just happened to be on our show, there’s a lot to offer.”

