Meghan Markle wed for ‘title and prestige,’ while Princess Kate married ‘in spite of’ it: royal expert

There is "no comparison" between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, according to one royal expert.

On Tuesday, the same day that Markle's new lifestyle series premiered, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted to Fox News Digital that Princess Kate and husband Prince William's popularity is "very high."

Meanwhile, Markle has a 21% approval rating, another British royals expert, Hilary Fordwich, told Fox News Digital, citing a recent YouGov poll in Britain, adding that the Princess of Wales is "Britain's most popular living royal."

"With Love, Meghan," premiered on Netflix on Tuesday and includes the Duchess of Sussex in the kitchen and garden with friends and celebrities.

"Princess Catherine actually is a beekeeper," Fordwich said, referencing Markle’s beekeeping segment shown in a preview for "With Love, Meghan." "Her bees are at Anmer Hall, in the corner of the gardens on the Sandringham estate. Instead of monetizing her real hobby, back in the summer of ’21, she actually took honey from the hives whilst visiting schoolchildren attending the biodiversity hub at London’s Natural History Museum."

Fordwich said that everything Middleton "does is to help others, those mentally challenged, the less privileged, the disadvantaged, the young, as well as those suffering from cancer, to name a few causes."

"She never belittles others, whereas this Netflix show is actually denigrating to those less fortunate," Fordwich opined.

She added that, to her, Markle is "not only doing everything for money, she is seeking more fame and self-aggrandizement," whereas Middleton and her husband, Prince William, do everything "without fanfare."

In December 2018, William and Kate flew on a Royal Mail flight that was loaded with cards and presents from the families of those serving at a Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, Fordwich mentioned.

She said the royal couple spread holiday cheer and praised the work of the service members.

"Also, a few years ago, they enjoyed a fake snowball fight at the palace's temporary Orangery cafe, played games and helped children make Christmas cards and treats," she said. "Supported by the Royal British Legion in recognition of the sacrifices serving personnel and their families make year-round, and especially when they are separated during the festive period, again without public fanfare. This is what is really comforting versus jars of bath salts."

"Meghan married for titles and prestige," Fordwich added. "Catherine married in spite of the title and prestige."

She said that while the duchess "claimed she felt unsafe and needed privacy and a quiet life," her family bought a house near bustling Los Angeles and hired three public relations firms and multiple publicists.

"Princess Catherine has never been involved in any legal issues or lawsuits," she continued. "She is genuine, honest and true. She is devoted to her children, so doesn’t use them to monetize projects. She lives her life in spite of the media and paparazzi."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner disagreed.

"The beauty of Meghan is she is very precise with all the intricate ingredients and presentation and, obviously, with the usual Netflix styling the show looks immaculate," he said, adding, "I am a self-confessed Meghan fan and for me the show works."

Pelham Turner called it a "shame there is such a chasm with King Charles," noting that the longtime environmentalist "would like the show content, especially using the homeopathic herbs from the garden."

He added that the royal family would be "fools" not to watch Markle’s show because "royal members like Meghan show how [a] 21st century monarchy can be."

Fordwich said that with the royal family, it’s important to note what they don’t say compared to what they do say when it comes to Markle’s show.

"The Royal family's social media accounts issuing a tribute today" to Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh "regarding her steadfastness and loyalty to King Charles is extremely noteworthy both timing and content wise," she explained. "By covering her latest outing with her visiting British troops whilst wearing army camouflage gear just hours after [Markle] released her Netflix show is majorly significant."