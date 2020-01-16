Meghan Markle visits a second charity after 'Megxit' announcement

It appears the charity work hasn't slowed down for Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex visited with an organization called Justice for Girls, focusing on ending violence, poverty and racism in the lives of young women.

Markle, 38, was seen in photos shared to Twitter by Justice for Girls.

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples," said the organization's official Twitter account. "Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership."

The tweet also contained two black-and-white photos of Markle with members of Justice for Girls.

This is the second time that Markle has been seen visiting with charities lately, as just yesterday, a women's center in Vancouver shared a photo of several women with Markle.

"Look who we had tea with today!" read the photo's caption. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

Markle is currently in Canada following the historic announcement that she and her husband Prince Harry will "step back" from their royal duties as members of the British monarchy.

Harry, 35, is currently in London, preparing to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, but is expected to join Markle and their 8-month-old son Archie shortly after.