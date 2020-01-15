Major Canadian newspaper says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'can't live' there

The Globe and Mail, one of Canada's biggest newspapers, appears to not be happy with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to spend extended amounts of time in the country.

The paper published an editorial Monday titled "Harry and Meghan, and why members of the Royal Family can’t live in Canada," which says the relocation violates laws that keep Canada separated from the British monarchy that previously ruled over the country.

"In response to the sudden announcement of a vague and evolving plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- Prince Harry and Meghan -- to move to Canada while remaining part of the Royal Family, the Trudeau government’s response should be simple and succinct: No," according to the editorial, which referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The article says that allowing the royal couple to live in Canada would disrupt efforts to maintain "Canada’s unique and highly successful monarchy."

“A royal living in this country does not accord with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown," the editorial said.

The article cites Britain's "class system with hereditary aristocrats" as a reason that Canada cannot allow Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, to live within its boundaries.

"What’s more, with the Statute of Westminster of 1931, Canada’s relationship to Britain was spelled out as one of equal, independent nations," the editorial explains.

"The Sussexes are working out their own personal issues, and Canadians wish them the best of luck," the paper added. "Canada welcomes people of all faiths, nationalities and races, but if you’re a senior member of our Royal Family, this country cannot become your home."

The paper, widely regarded as Canada's most reputable, finished by saying that the royals cannot use the nation as "a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining a royal."

Harry and Markle announced last week that they plan to "step back" from their royal duties and split their time between London and North America. Following an in-person meeting between the senior members of the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth II agreed to the couple's part-time move to Canada during a "period of transition."